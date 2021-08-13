One Of Two Cars In Wellborn Road Crash Is Struck By A Train

College Station police report one of two cars involved in a collision Friday during the noon hour on Wellborn Road at Luther Street was struck by a train.

No one in the cars were injured from the crashes.

CSPD tweeted one of the drivers who had experienced an unidentified medical emergency was taken to the hospital.

That driver lost control, struck a second car, then veered off the road and up the embankment where it was struck by the train.

No one on the train was injured.

The train didn’t come to a stop until it reached the Greens Prairie crossing, according to a CSPD spokesman. That’s a distance of about six miles.