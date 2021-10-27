One Of Brazos County’s Voting Centers May Be Moved Due To Mold

The future of one of Brazos County’s voting centers is up in the air, following a discussion at Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting.

Dr. Anthony Ross Sr., who is the pastor at Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan, says there is no mold.

Ross told commissioners he was told by church staff that election judges did not want to work in that voting center

Commissioner Irma Cauley told Ross that the elections administrator is looking for a new location.

Cauley, who said she votes at that location, also told Ross she would assist him with arranging a meeting.

Click below for comments from Anthony Ross and Irma Cauley during the October 25, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “One of Brazos County’s voting centers may be moved because of mold” on Spreaker.