One Man Arrested, One Still Sought In May 20th Shooting In West Bryan

One of two men accused of shooting three people outside a Bryan home last month has been arrested.

17 year old Donald Malveaux Jr. of Bryan is held in lieu of bonds totaling $425,000 dollars for the gunfire that happened the evening of May 20th west of Midtown Park, and another aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge from last New Year’s Eve.

The three people who were shot last month on Sprucewood Drive were hit in the leg and were taken to the hospital.

According to BPD arrest reports, Malveaux and 19 year old Fredrick Parnell of College Station, who remains at large, were identified by witnesses and video from a cell phone and a doorbell camera.