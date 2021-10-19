One Killed, One Hospitalized After Semi Hits SUV In Burleson County

A semi that hit a SUV in Burleson County Monday afternoon resulted in the death of the SUV driver and a passenger being flown to a Bryan hospital with serious injuries.

According to the preliminary crash investigation by DPS troopers, the semi pulled out in front of the SUV. The SUV was going east on Highway 21 and the semi was going north on FM 50.

The SUV went partially under the semi trailer.

The names of those in the SUV have not been released because family members have not been notified. A DPS news release stated both lived in Caldwell.

The driver of the semi, from Belton, was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

The crash was reported Monday at 12:20 p.m. The eastbound lanes of Highway 21 were reopened at approximately 5:10 p.m.