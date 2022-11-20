A collision between a bus and a wrong way SUV Sunday during the midnight hour on the freeway near the Academy store killed the driver of the SUV, seriously injured a passenger in the SUV, and critically injured the driver of the bus.

College Station police officer David Simmons says there were two rescues. One involved the bus driver being pulled out of his burning vehicle by another CSPD officer. Simmons says a tow truck driver pulled out a passenger in the burning SUV.

Simmons says the investigation continues as to how the SUV, which was going south on the feeder road near Krenek Tap, wound up in the northbound lanes of the freeway, where it was struck by the bus.

Two passengers in the bus being operated by Santa’s Wonderland were evaluated at the scene and released.

The officer who rescued the bus driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of burns.

The identity of the driver of the SUV has not been released.

Click below for comments from David Simmons, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “One killed and two rescued following the collision of a Santa's Wonderland shuttle bus and a wrong way SUV” on Spreaker.