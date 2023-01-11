One Killed and Five Injured After A Convoy Of Highway Construction Vehicles West Of Bryan Is Hit By A Semi

A convoy of highway construction vehicles was struck by a semi Tuesday night on Highway 21 west of Bryan.

One construction worker was killed and four others were injured after an eastbound semi struck the convoy of three semis and a pickup that was pulling a trailer.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz says there is a possible violation of the state’s law to move over or slow down, which applies to construction vehicles employed by TxDOT.

The worker who was killed was seated in a trailer being towed by a pickup. He was identified as 21 year old Michael Gray of Cumby, which is located in Hopkins County northeast of Dallas.

The driver of the pickup and the drivers of two semis that were struck were taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The driver of a third construction company semi and the driver of the semi that struck the convoy were treated at the scene.

Ruiz says the crash, which was reported Tuesday at 10:45 p.m. closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 21 until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

