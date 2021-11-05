One DWI Arrest Involves Breath Alcohol Tests Around Four Times The Legal Limit And Another Involves Speeding With Four Children In The Vehicle

A north Texas man who is accused of drunk driving near the parking garage at Century Square had breath alcohol samples around four times the legal limit. A Texas A&M police officer stopped a car that ran a stop sign in front of the Cavalry Court hotel. According to the UPD arrest report, the driver blew samples measuring .322 and .311. 25 year old Paul Gudgel of Aubrey, northeast of Denton, is out of jail after posting bond.

A College Station woman is out of jail after posting bond on a DWI charge while driving with four children under the age of 13 in her vehicle. A DPS trooper stopped a vehicle going 97 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone. According to the arrest report, 20 year old Lilana German failed field sobriety tests. There was no mention on who took custody of the children who were 12, eight, and seven years old along with a one month old. German is out of jail after posting bond.