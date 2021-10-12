One Death, Two Injuries From Crash On Villa Maria In Bryan

One person has died and two were injured following a single vehicle crash Monday night just before midnight in Bryan on Villa Maria in the block west of Texas.

Bryan police tweeted a car left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

One of two passengers died after being ejected. Their name has not been released.

The driver and a second passenger were taken to a hospital. The driver is in critical condition. The second passenger was transported with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.