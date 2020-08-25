One Death, One Arrest Following Gunfire In Northeast Bryan

A shooting in northeast Bryan Monday night killed one man and led to the arrest of another man on charges of murder and aggravated assault of two police officers.

This took place on Stevens Drive, which is east of the freeway and north of Tabor Road.

According to the Bryan police arrest report, a witness told officers two men were having a friendly argument when one man pulled out a pistol and shot the other at close range.

The witness fled a shop building where the shot was fired and called for help. The suspect drove away in a pickup.

Two BPD officers positioned near the shooting on Rabbit Lane say the suspect pointed a gun at them.

Other officers were able to stop the truck and take the driver into custody.

Officers found the victim laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was identified as 48 year old James Zikus.

The man who was arrested, 58 year old Alton Currie of Bryan, is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $180,000 dollars.