One Dead, One Hospitalized Following College Station Parking Lot Shooting

College Station police report two people went to the hospital following a shooting Friday night in the parking lot of the H-E-B store on Texas Avenue.

One who was transported by ambulance has died. Their name has not been released.

The second person, who showed up at the hospital, sustained serious injuries.

The tweets stated the person who went to the hospital by ambulance was shot.

The tweets did not indicate how the second person was injured or the circumstances that led to the gunfire, other than both people knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.