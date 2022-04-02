One College Station Road Project Starts Monday And Another Starts Tuesday

The city of College Station announces work begins Monday on Wellborn Road to close the railroad crossing at Cain Road and create a new crossing at Deacon Drive. The first phase is scheduled to take about three weeks and includes closing the inside lanes of Wellborn from Navarro Drive to Rock Prairie Road. Dates have not been set for the project’s second phase, which will include closing Deacon Drive and Fraternity Row at Wellborn. The overall project will take about 18 months.

The TxDOT Bryan district office announces Tuesday at 9 a.m. begins the reconstruction of the FM 2818/Luther Drive intersection east of FM 2818. The intersection will be worked in two phases with one lane, eastbound lane, always being open. The first Phase will reconstruct the north side of Luther while eastbound traffic continues on the south side of the intersections, and Phase 2 will reconstruct the south side while eastbound traffic continues on the north side of the intersection. All westbound traffic will be detoured to alternate routes. Each Phase will have expedited work with the total duration expected to be 24 days with favorable weather. The operation is part of the larger TxDOT FM 2818 project from north of FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road),