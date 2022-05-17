One Bryan Man Is Arrested For Driving With An Invalid License With Six Prior Convictions, And Another Is Arrested For Stealing An Unattended Car Outside A Convenience Store

The 46th time a Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail in 32 years, is on a charge of driving with an invalid license with six prior convictions. The Bryan police arrest report also noted the driver was also uninsured and he had 13 active suspensions on his driver’s license. The arresting officer stopped the car for having outdated vehicle registration. 66 year old Morris Britton is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.

Four days after getting out of the Brazos County jail, a Bryan man returns on charges of stealing an unattended and unlocked car that was running while it was parked outside a Bryan convenience store. According to the Bryan police arrest report, Navasota police found and stopped the car about 15 minutes later. 23 year old David Rodriguez Jr. was also charged with using a stolen card. According to online records, this is the 12th time Rodriguez has been booked in six years. He was released from jail last Thursday after serving 27 days for failing to identify himself to a Texas A&M officer when he was arrested last Sunday night. Rodriguez remained in jail Tuesday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 dollars.