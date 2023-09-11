One Brazos County District Court Plea Agreement Covers 12 Crimes

September 11, 2023 Bill Oliver
Photo of the entrance to the Brazos County courthouse, April 13 2016.
A Bryan man’s eighth trip to the Brazos County jail in three years follows a court appearance where he admits to crimes in 12 cases.

A spokeswoman in the district attorney’s office tells WTAW News that there was one plea agreement where 35 year old William Henry Andrew Jones was sentenced to a total of 15 years for crimes that took place between June 2020 and September of 2022.

The punishment includes three D-W-I’s and four felony cases…three for possessing a controlled substance and to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Jones also admitted to four misdemeanor drug charges and driving with an invalid license with a prior conviction.

And Jones is also being held for a parole violation from an undisclosed conviction.

Screen shots from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/JailingDetail.aspx?JailingID=363200
