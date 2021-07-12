One Brazos County District Court Criminal Conviction By Jury And Another By A Plea Agreement

A Brazos County district court jury takes one hour to find a Bryan man guilty of selling crack cocaine to an undercover College Station police officer more than six years ago. Then the jury took another hour to sentence 36 year old Clifford Tristan Martin to 30 years in prison for the sale that took place at a Bryan convenience store. Martin faces 11 more criminal trials on charges dating back to December 2017. Two of the trials are on drug charges, three are for vehicle burglaries, and four accuse Martin of illegal use of credit and/or debit cards.

A Bryan man still paying restitution from a burglary of a habitation that took place in 2009 is returning to prison. That follows a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office and 33 year old Jose Luis Chavez. After admitting to assaulting a pregnant woman and evading arrest in separate incidents last year, Chavez was sentenced to a total of four years. Chavez had been on probation for the burglary from 12 years ago until it was revoked in 2016 and he was ordered to sentenced to four years. According to online court records, Chavez has paid $425 dollars towards $5,000 dollars in costs related to that case. Restitution makes up $2,500 of the total costs.