One Arrest, Four Sought By College Station Police Following Gunfire Wednesday Morning

College Station police has made one arrest, an arrest warrant has been issued for a second person, and three others are sought for questioning following gunfire Wednesday morning.

According to CSPD arrest reports, the incident on Holik Drive south of Holleman resulted in one man being shot in the abdomen and another man who was struck in the head with a pistol.

The man who was pistol whipped, 20 year old Antoine Moreno of College Station, was arrested for hiding two guns behind a tree in the area of the gunfire and theft of a firearm.

A CSPD news release states obtaining an arrest warrant for 20 year old Tayshon Franklin-Jones of Bryan on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The news release also states CSPD wants to question three men. They are 24 year old Jakovin Dickey, 22 year old Charles Williams III, and 17 year old Dequaylon Ardoin.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

News release from College Station police:

On August 3, 2022, at approximately 0825 hours, Officers responded to the 1200 block of Holik Dr for multiple reports of gunfire in the street. Upon arriving, all involved parties had fled the scene.

Through investigation, we learned that one person had been shot and was transported to the hospital via a private vehicle. Later, a second involved party, also arrived at the hospital with a laceration to his head.

It was determined through initial investigations, that the victim had been confronted by a group of known individuals and was assaulted by said group. As a result of this assault, the victim, and this group, exchanged gunfire with one person being hit.

Due to evidence and video recovered in the area, CSPD has obtained a warrant for Tayshon Franklin-Jones BM DOB: 11/08/01 for Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon, in relation to this incident.

CSPD is also seeking the following persons for questioning related to this incident: Jakovin Dickey BM DOB: 6/20/98, Charles Williams III BM DOB: 6/22/2000, & Dequaylon Ardoin BM DOB: 12/20/04.

Aggravated Assault – Deadly weapon is Felony of the 2nd Degree. Second Degree Felonies are punishable by confinement not more than 20 years or less than 2 years and a fine not to exceed $10,000

This case remains under investigation and no other information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Updated August 4, 2022:

Gunfire in a College Station neighborhood Wednesday morning resulted in one man being shot in the abdomen and another man being struck in the face with a handgun.

According to College Station police arrest reports, both men wound up at the hospital in different vehicles.

No arrests have been made related to the gunfire and pistol-whipping.

The man who was struck with the gun, 20 year old Antoine Moreno of College Station, was arrested for hiding two guns behind a tree in the area of the gunfire and theft of a firearm.

The gunfire, on Holik Drive south of Holleman and between Anderson and Lemontree parks, resulted in CSPD’s SWAT team being sent out as part of the department’s response.

Original story:

Two people were taken to the hospital following gunfire in a College Station neighborhood Wednesday morning.

College Station police officers were sent around 8:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Holik. That is south of Holleman and between Anderson and Lemontree Parks.

Those who were injured were taken by a private vehicle to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Officers determined that the gunfire followed an argument between several people.

According to a CSPD tweet, there does not appear to be a danger to the public.

CSPD’s SWAT team was part of the presence.

No arrests have been announced.

Original story:

College Station police officers were sent Wednesday morning to a report of gunfire on Holik Drive. That is south of Holleman and between Anderson and Lemontree Parks.

CSPD’s first social media post, issued just after 8:30 a.m., provided no additional information.

CSPD’s first tweet asked people to avoid the area and to share any information by calling 979-764-3600.