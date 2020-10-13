Olivieri Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Soccer’s Barbara Olivieri was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

After registering an assist in each of her first two matches, Olivieri finally put the biscuit in the basket. She bent a corner kick from the left arc over the keeper’s head and into the far netting to give the Maroon & White a 1-0 lead in their donnybrook against No. 15 Florida. The Aggies’ 2-1 victory over the Gators was the only win for an SEC team over a ranked opponent on the week.

Olivieri was a menace in the midfield and came inches away from two more goals, as Florida’s netminder made a self-preservation save on a missile from 12 yards out in the first half, parrying the strike just over the crossbar and Olivieri blasted a shot from the right corner of the penalty box of the crossbar in the second half.

The Katy, Texas, product has four points on the season with one goal and two assists. She shared SEC Freshman of the Week recognition with Ava Tankersley from Arkansas.

Texas A&M is 2-1-0 on the season. The Maroon & White returns to action Friday when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a 6 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics