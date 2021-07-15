Oklahoma, TCU highlight day one of Big 12 Media Days

Big 12 Media Days kicked off Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Taking the podium first was Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who says the league is doing everything it can to encourage vaccinations for all of its athletes. He says the conference won’t mandate the shots. But those not getting vaccinated will be required to submit to multiple COVID-19 tests weekly.

Also participating in Day 1 of Big 12 Media Days were players and coaches from TCU, Iowa State, Kansas State, West Virginia and Oklahoma.