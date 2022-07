LOS ANGELES, Cal. – Shohei Ohtani struck out 12 in six innings to lead the Los Angeles Angels past the Houston Astros Wednesday night, 7-1.

Ohtani added a two-run triple at the plate for the Halos (39-50), who snapped a five-game losing skid.

Yuli Gurriel provided the lone run for Houston (57-30), driving in Kyle Tucker on an RBI single in the fourth.

The rubber game of the series is Thursday at 7:07 p.m. in LA. Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.