Off Duty Brazos County Chief Deputy Constable Is Critically Injured In A Saturday Morning Crash

An off duty Brazos County chief deputy constable is hospitalized in critical but stable condition following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning.

According to a news release from constable J.P. Ingram, chief deputy Calder Lively was driving his small pickup truck on Highway 21 near Smetana Road, which is between Highway 47 and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Ingram said the initial investigation by Bryan police indicated the truck slid after hitting ice near an overpass.

The truck struck a barricade, flipped over the barricade, and came to rest on its roof.

Ingram tells WTAW news there were no passengers and no other vehicles were involved.

News release from Brazos County precinct three constable J.P. Ingram:

On February 13, 2021, at approximately 7:02 am, in the 7000 block of SH 21 West, Chief Deputy Calder Lively was involved in a single vehicle rollover collision during which he sustained severe injuries. Bryan Police Department responded to the accident scene and were responsible for the crash investigation. The initial investigation revealed that the vehicle travelled over ice near an overpass, causing the vehicle to slide and strike a barricade. It then flipped over the barricade and came to rest on its roof.

Chief Deputy Lively was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Bryan, and is in stable but critical condition. Chief Deputy Lively was not on duty at the time and was operating his personally owned vehicle. All inquiries should be directed to this office and we wish Chief Deputy Lively a full and speedy recovery.