Odorizzi Exits on Stretcher as Stros Fall to Sox

Nothing doing for the Houston Astros Monday night, as they fell to the Boston Red Sox, 6-3.

There was a scary moment in the fifth inning, when ‘Stros starter Jake Odirizzi landed awkwardly off the mound and had to be carted off the field on a stretcher.

Manager Dusty Baker says the right-hander is using crutches and a boot and is set to undergo further testing Tuesday.

Odorizzi has been solid so far in 2022, going 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA in seven starts.

Houston will look to bounce back Tuesday when it visits Boston again at 6:10 p.m. Broadcast is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.