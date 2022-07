OAKLAND, Cal – Jake Odirrizi tossed seven shutout innings and the Houston Astros picked up a rubber game win over the Oakland A’s Sunday, 6-1.

It marked Odirrizi’s longest outing since returning from the IL earlier this month.

The right-hander was helped out at the plate by Justin Tucker, who smacked his 17th home run of the year.

The ‘Stros (56-29) have Monday off before returning to action Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels.