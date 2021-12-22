Obaseki Leads Aggies Past Northwestern State, 80-61

Story by Evan Roberts, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Freshman Manny Obaseki had 19 points and nine rebounds – both season highs – and Texas A&M never trailed in its 80-61 win over Northwestern State on Tuesday night.

Hassan Diarra added 12 points and Tyrece Radford scored 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for Texas A&M (9-2).

Henry Coleman III made back-to-back layups to spark a 10-0 run that made it 25-13 when Wade Taylor IV made a jumper to cap the spurt about 12 minutes into the game. The Aggies, who scored 14 points off 12 Northwestern State turnovers in the first half, took a 36-25 lead into the break.

The Demons (3-10) twice trimmed their deficit to eight points in the second half but got no closer.

Carvell Teasett had 15 points and Kendal Coleman added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Northwestern State. Coleman, a 6-foot-8 freshman, has his fourth consecutive double-double and fifth of the season.

Texas A&M plays Dallas Christian, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, and Central Arkansas after Christmas before opening Southeastern Conference play against Georgia on Jan. 4.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 80, Northwestern State 61

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

The Aggies lead the series, 10-2, and have won the last 10 games against the Demons.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies led wire-to-wire for the second time this season.

Texas A&M outscored Northwestern State, 44-26, inside the paint.

A&M totaled 21 points off turnovers to Northwestern State’s four.

The Aggies hauled in 42 rebounds, the second-most in a single game this year.

The Maroon & White eclipsed the 80-point mark for the fifth time this season.

The Aggies used the starting lineup of Henry Coleman III, Hassan Diarra, Ethan Henderson, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the first time this season (1-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Manny Obaseki led the Aggies and set a new career high in both points and rebounds, ending the game with 19 and nine, respectively.

Marcus Williams led the Aggies in assists, recording a season-high six.

Tyrece Radford and Ethan Henderson both hauled in a team-high eight rebounds.

Radford also recorded 10 points and Henderson’s eight rebounds marks his season high.

Hassan Diarra scored 12 points and tied his season-high for 3-pointers, nailing two.

Quenton Jackson scored nine points and totaled four rebounds.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts Dallas Christian on Monday, December 27 at Reed Arena at 7 p.m.