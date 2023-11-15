November’s Bryan City Council Meeting Includes Project Updates

Tuesday’s (November 14) Bryan city council meeting included project updates at various locations.

Deputy city manager Hugh Walker reported that the Phillips Events Center, which has been closed since water damage from Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, has partially reopened. The golf shop is now operational, staff hopes to bring in the remaining kitchen equipment this week, and the roof is being prepared to install the permanent chiller that is scheduled to be delivered the week of November 27th.

Walker also reported a new delay with Union Pacific Railroad. In addition to the city trying to finalize agreements for railroad crossing quiet zones, U-P has now stopped construction of a city water line along Old Hearne Road. Walker also reported that the new portion of Old Hearne Road is completed between Wilhelm to Milberger and new traffic signals at Old Hearne and Texas are fully operational.

Walker also announced a public meeting regarding a drainage improvement project on Wayside Drive and Carter Creek Parkway is scheduled for December 11th at 5:30 p.m. at the Henderson elementary school cafeteria.

Click below to hear Hugh Walker’s comments from the November 14, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Additional information from the Bryan city manager’s office:

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS

• The South College Avenue Phase 1 contractor completed the major box culvert from the Lake spillway to the downstream side of South College Avenue, and installation work on the storm sewer continue along that route. The project is delayed due to underground fiber utilities installing conduit in the wrong location, which is in conflict with the large storm sewer boxes running along the roadway, and both utilities are preparing another installation/relocation to correct the situation. Work continues in the adjacent residential area to relocate and add sanitary sewer lines.

• The Midtown Park Road A construction is finalizing the underground utility installations. The parking lots will be some of the first concrete poured and the overall project is anticipated to complete by May 2024 so the parking lots can be utilized by the Big Barn Dance event.

• The Midtown Park Marquee Sign contractor has reconstructed the foundation and the project is anticipated to complete by January. Most of the digital sign components are

being assembled and stored offsite so that once the foundation and brick work are complete, the sign installation will complete rapidly.

• The Old Hearne Road Phase 1 roadway is now open from Wilhelm to Milberger, and the new traffic signal at Texas Avenue and Old Hearne is fully operational. The new waterline work has been halted by Union Pacific, and work cannot move forward until we work through their new requests, resulting in unexpected delays that push completion to early next year.

• The Hillside Dr/Old Oaks Dr Drainage Improvements contractor has made good progress and has been focused on installing underground storm sewer along Old Oaks Drive. Expected completion is in early 2024.

• Construction on the two Gateway Monument Signs on Highway 6 North between Fm 2818 and OSR, and Highway 21 West near the entrance of the RELLIS campus has started and is expected to complete in early 2024.

• The Downtown Quite Zone contractor is wrapping up the median installations within the railroad right of way on MLK, 24th, 28th, and 29th

• Texas Ave Improvements – Phase 1 work by TxDOT is still under construction at Highway 21 and N. Texas Ave. Phase 2A (medians) is nearing completion, with only minor construction elements remaining. Phase 2B, which includes sidewalks, loons, lighting, etc., is in design, and utility coordination efforts are underway.

• Staff is reviewing the Preliminary Engineering Report for the Wayside Drive & Carter Creek Parkway Drainage Improvements Project. A public meeting to solicit input from residence is scheduled for December 11th at 5:30 pm at the Henderson Elementary School cafeteria.

PARKS AND POOLS UPDATE:

• Work continues at the Phillips Event Center including preparing the roof for the permanent chiller, which is scheduled for delivery the week of November 27th. The golf shop now is operational. Staff hopes to bring in the remaining kitchen equipment this week.

• The Lights On! In Historic Downtown Bryan is this Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Downtown Bryan.

• Holiday Magic is celebrating its 25th year, on Thursday, November 30th from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Sue Haswell Park. Admission is free, and includes free activities such as hot chocolate, cookies, inflatables, face painting, live entertainment highlighting BISD Choirs, two snow hills, train rides, letters to Santa, a Character Scavenger Hunt, photo opportunities with Santa and other holiday characters, and “The Santa Clause” movie will be showing. Parking and free shuttle service are available at Blinn College from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

• The Winter Wonderland at Travis Fields free event is Saturday, December 2nd from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Travis Fields with planned holiday-themed activities.

• The Salvation Army’s Annual Mayor’s Ring-Off is Saturday, December 2nd from Noon to 5:00 p.m. at the Walmart on Briarcrest Drive.

• The Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade is Thursday, December 7th with the parade beginning at 6:30 p.m.