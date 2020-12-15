Notre Dame DC Clark Lea hired as Vanderbilt head coach

By TERESA M. WALKER

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Vanderbilt has hired Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea as its new football coach, bringing back a Nashville native and former Commodores fullback to revive the program. Lea will be introduced next week at a news conference. He currently is busy helping No. 2 Notre Dame prepare to play No. 4 Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line. Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee thanked Notre Dame’s president, athletic director and coach Brian Kelly for their cooperation and said it’s important to everyone that Lea fulfill his obligations to Notre Dame.