Normangee Man Arrested This Week For Three Burglaries In Brazos County Last Year

A Normangee man was arrested this week on charges of three burglaries that took place in Brazos County last year.

Arrest reports from College Station police say 26 year old Davin Oxford last October took $3,800 dollars in tools and equipment was taken from an apartment complex maintenance closet and entered a storage unit without permission.

An arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office accuses Oxford of taking equipment from a construction shop building along OSR highway last December that included a generator, trailer tires, a water pump, and an air compressor.

Oxford remains in jail as of August 3rd in lieu of bonds totaling $55,000 dollars.