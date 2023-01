CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed this week.

The two teams were facing off in a pivotal AFC match-up Monday night when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed with 6:12 left in the first quarter and had to be resuscitated on the field.

He is currently in critical condition at a Cincinnati Hospital, though family says his condition has improved.

As far as resuming the game, no timetable has been set.