No Timeline Yet For Selecting The Next Permanent Provost At Texas A&M

Texas A&M is finishing its sixth month with an interim provost, which is the university’s chief academic officer.

Interim provost Tim Scott, when he was asked about the status of the provost position during the February 14, 2022 faculty senate meeting, said “That’s a wonderful question that I have been trying to get the answer to. You really need to ask President Banks that question.”

The answer WTAW News received from the president’s office is that there is no timeline to begin the search for a permanent provost.

Dr. Scott also said “I think (the provost’s position) is on her (Dr. Banks) mind, but as she tries to craft “the path forward” (the title an e-mail regarding her operational changes from the MGT report) I think that has pre-occupied her time a little bit.”

The president can continue the interim’s appointment for one year, which in the case of Doctor Scott will be through September 13th.

Click below for comments from Tim Scott during the February 14, 2022 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.