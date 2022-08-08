No Public Access To Emergency Plans Approved By Brazos County Commissioners

Brazos County commissioners during their August 2 meeting approved an emergency action plan for employees and a policy for using the county’s panic and duress system.

According to minutes of Tuesday’s meeting, county staff removed from the agenda, the entire emergency plan along with attachments addressing bomb threats and bio-chemical threats.

August 1, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Commissioner Russ Ford said he had a citizen’s request to read the emergency plan. Ford said “we don’t want to publish to the news media or to anyone else.”

