No Mice And No Mold At Consolidated High School

A WTAW listener recently contacted the newsroom inquiring about the status of last year’s reports at Consolidated High School of mice and mold.

CSISD’s new communications director, Austin Dunson, says that mice that was first detected during the fall 2022 semester have not returned after preventative efforts were taken during the summer.

With the start of the fall 2023 semester, Dunson says actions by students and staff are part of the effort to reduce the chance of pests returning.

Dunson says a mold concern last year in Consol’s history hallway was resolved after the area was disinfected and air samples and swabs indicated there was no mold. Since then, any cleaning being done is standard procedure when addressing these concerns.

Click below to hear comments from Austin Dunson, visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

Listen to “No mold and no mice at Consolidated High School” on Spreaker.