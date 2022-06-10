No Life Threatening Injuries Following A Head On Crash Involving A Wrong Way Driver Who Is Arrested For DWI

A Bryan man is arrested for DWI after the truck he was driving north in the southbound lanes of the freeway struck a semi head on.

College Station police social media stated both drivers sustained non life threatening injuries.

According to the CSPD arrest report, 23 year old Carlos White told an officer “that he was told that he was good to drive by someone and said that it was bad advice.”

White is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.

The collision closed the southbound lanes of the freeway near the Harvey Mitchell/Emerald Parkway bridge from about 1:15 until about 4:30 Friday morning.