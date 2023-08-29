An apartment fire in Bryan Tuesday morning resulted in no injuries.

Bryan firefighter Chris Lamb says the fire was contained to the front building at the 31Thirty apartments on 29th Street west of Briarcrest.

Lamb says once residents were evacuated from the two story building, firefighters went into defensive mode to prevent the fire from jumping to neighboring buildings and a nearby wooded area.

College Station fire, Brazos County fire departments, and St. Joseph EMS provided mutual aid at the scene and at Bryan fire stations.

Lamb says the alarm was received at 8:02 a.m. The first firefighters arrived four minutes later.

Click below to hear comments from Chris Lamb, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “No injuries from a Bryan apartment fire” on Spreaker.