No Injuries After A Semi Rear Ends A Pickup And Sideswipes A Bryan ISD Bus

A Bryan ISD school bus was sideswiped by a semi Wednesday morning.

DPS reports the bus driver and five students on board were not injured.

Troopers responded around 7:30 a.m. to Highway 21 east of Kurten.

The preliminary investigation indicated the bus was stopped on the shoulders with its red flashing lights on and picking up students. And a pickup truck was stopped behind the bus.

The driver of a semi described in a DPS news release that failed to control his speed rear ended the truck and sideswiped the bus.

The drivers of the pickup and the semi were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.