No Injures From A Sunday Night Church Fire West Of Downtown Bryan

A Bryan church on West William Joel Bryan Parkway near Highway 21 was damaged by a fire Sunday night.

A Bryan fire department spokesman tells WTAW News that no one was inside and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters responding to witness reports of fire and smoke saw flames and smoke coming from the roof of the Iglesia Evangelica Leon De Juda.

The BFD spokesman says damage appears to only involve the roof and that the cause was electrical in nature.

The fire was called under control 18 minutes after receiving the alarm.

12 units from Bryan and three from College Station responded.