No Details Made Public About Another State Security Inspection Of A Bryan ISD Building

For the second time this month, the Bryan ISD school board hears about a security inspection by a state agency in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Uvalde.

Introducing the topic at Monday night’s board meeting, vice president Julie Harlin said “Safety and security update and notice of intruder detection audit with findings. That sounds ominous.”

BISD’s maintenance and operations director Ron Clary gave the board two reports.

In public, Clary chose to not to disclose results of the inspection because it “could lead to compromising important security information.”

Clary’s second report was given to the board behind closed doors in executive session.

Two weeks ago, Clary said an inspection at another undisclosed BISD location revealed an unidentified issue that needed correction, which was done on the day of that inspection.

