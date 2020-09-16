No Coronavirus Inmates For Four Straight Days At The Brazos County Jail

Brazos County sheriff Chris Kirk’s weekly pandemic report to county commissioners began with no jail inmates have had coronavirus for four consecutive days.

The sheriff’s office has three employees who have coronavirus. One is in isolation, a second was admitted to a hospital last weekend, and a third who has been hospitalized is now in a rehabilitation facility.

Four employees and 67 inmates are in quarantine.

After the sheriff’s report, county commissioner Irma Cauley gave a reminder of free coronavirus testing in Brazos County that continues through October 1.

