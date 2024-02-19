No Contested Races For New Seats On The Board Of The Brazos Central Appraisal District

There are no contested races for the first three elected members of the expanded board of the Brazos Central Appraisal District.

Joining the board July 1 are former Bryan city councilman Rafael Pena, Jane Sherman, and Jonna Schreiber.

Each filed for one of the three at-large seats that were created by a change to the state constitution that was approved by voters in November 2023.

Original story, February 14, 2024:

Last November, Texas voters approved an amendment to the state constitution giving appraisal districts with populations of 75,000 or more three elected seats on those board of directors.

That includes the Brazos Central Appraisal District (BCAD).

Three people will be elected May 4th and start serving July 1st for a term that ends December 31st of 2026.

BCAD chief appraiser Dana Horton says Friday (February 16) is the filing deadline.

Applicants have to file a campaign treasurer document at the BCAD office, and file as a candidate at the county judge’s office.

Qualifications to serve as a BCAD member include, but are not limited to, being a resident of the county for at least two years preceding the date you take office and you may not have appraised property or represented property owners for compensation for at least three years.

Board members are not involved in setting property values or hearing appeals. Board members appoint the chief appraiser, adopt the annual budget and biennial reappraisal plan, approve litigation settlements, and approve contract services.

