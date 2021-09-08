No Arrests After Four Bryan Police Officers Respond To Three Assaults Involving The Same Couple

September 8, 2021 Bill Oliver

Bryan police make no arrests following three assault reports Sunday night involving the same couple at neighboring homes a block north of Travis Field.

Firefighter paramedics responded to the homes on Duncan Street, but neither person sought medical treatment.

Four officers learned an aggravated assault was due to someone claiming they were struck by a baseball bat.

Two family violence assault reports were generated due to the involved parties claiming previous assaults occurred.

Neither person wanted to file charges.