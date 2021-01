N’Dea Jones scored 17 points and pulled down 18 rebounds as the No. 9 Texas A&M Women’s basketball team rolled past Florida, 92-67 Sunday in Gainesville.

Ciera Johnson added 15 points and 10 boards for the Aggies, who improve to 10-0 (2-0). Meanwhile, the Gators fall to 7-3 (0-2).