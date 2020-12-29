No. 9 Aggie Women Close Non-Conference With Record Performance

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION (AP)–Destiny Pitts scored 14 points to lead No. 9 Texas A&M to a 112-26 victory over Northwestern State on Monday night.

Kayla Wells and Ciera Johnson each added 13 points as the Aggies (9-0) set a school record for scoring. The previous mark came in a 111-83 victory over Lamar on Nov. 15, 1995.

Alexis Morris added 12 points and Zaay Green, a transfer from Tennessee, had 10 in her Aggies debut.

A&M shot 58.3% from the field (42 of 72), including 12 of 23 (52.2%) on 3-pointers.

Anessa Dussette scored eight points to lead Northwestern State (0-5), which made only 9 of 50 field goals and had 26 turnovers that A&M converted to 36 points.

Morris ended the first half with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cap a 20-0 run for a 64-13 lead. A&M made 7 of 8 field goals in the four-minute stretch, while Northwestern State missed six shots and had five turnovers that led to 10 A&M points.

The Aggies got rolling early, grabbing a 20-6 lead in just over five minutes by hitting all eight field goals. Northwestern State attempted only six field goals, hitting a pair of 3-pointers because of ball-handling woes with six turnovers.