No. 8 Texas A&M Women’s Basketball picked up a close 70-66 win over Missouri Sunday afternoon.

N’Dea Jones had 14 points and 18 rebounds for the Aggiess, who improve to 14-1 overall and 5-1 in SEC play.

To get Coach Gary Blair’s take, tune in to the Gary Blair Radio Show Monday night from 6-7 on 1620/94.5 WTAW.