The No. 8 Texas A&M Women’s basketball team pulled away from No. 22 Georgia Sunday, 60-48.

With the game tied at 22-22 at halftime, the Aggies outscored the Lady Bulldogs, 38-26.

N’Dea Jones had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Kayla Wells scored 13 points for the Maroon & White, who improve to 16-1 overall and 7-1 in SEC play.