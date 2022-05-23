No. 7 Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Concludes Season in National Quarterfinals

By: Nick Whitley, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Despite a valiant comeback attempt in the singles competition, the No. 7 Texas A&M women’s tennis team fell by a 4-3 margin to the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners in the NCAA National Quarterfinals Friday night inside the Atkins Tennis Center.

A&M closes the book on its greatest season in program history, completing a program-record 33-win campaign bolstered by both the SEC Regular Season and Tournament Championships. The Aggies advanced to the National Quarterfinals for the second time in program history and hosted a Super Regional match at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center for the first time in school annals. The Aggies only two losses of the year came at indoor facilities, with the team owning a 30-0 record in matches played outdoors. The Sooners climb to 31-2 and reach the National Semifinals for the first time.

Oklahoma took an early 1-0 lead following a pair of wins in the doubles competition. Sixth-ranked Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova fell in a 6-3 contest to No. 10 Carmen and Ivana Corley, but the Aggies were quick to reply with a 6-3 win of their own. No. 47 Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana toppled the Sooner pairing of Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth on court two. Each team needed a win on court three to take the opening point, and Oklahoma’s Dana Guzman and Emma Staker defeated Renee McBryde and Gianna Pielet by a 7-5 score to pull ahead.

The Maroon & White mounted a comeback early on in singles action, as the Aggies claimed five-of-six available first sets. No. 74 Stoiana evened the affair with a 6-2, 6-1 win over No. 97 Ivana Corley on court three just before Goldsmith gave A&M its first lead of the match after dispatching Guzman in a 6-4, 6-2 effort. The Sooners bounced back with a 6-2, 6-3 win on court one, but Pielet’s 6-2, 6-3 victory against Pisareva gave the Aggies a 3-2 lead. Oklahoma came out on top in both remaining singles matches, claiming a three-set win on court two before the four-hour battle was clinched on court six by Staker.

In individual accolades, freshman standout Stoiana set the school record for the highest singles win percentage in a year. Stoiana’s 34-4 overall record calculates to a .895 win percentage, surpassing the previous record of .870 held by Aggie legend Cristina Sanchez-Quintanar set during the 2011-12 season. Her 34 wins gives her sole possession of fifth place at A&M all-time for victories in a single season.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis awaits the start of the NCAA Individual Championships on Monday, May 23 with the first round of singles action. Carson Branstine and Tatiana Makarova are set to compete in the singles championships, with Makarova joining Jayci Goldsmith on Tuesday, May 24, in the first round of the doubles tournament. Play from the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex is set to conclude on Saturday, May 28.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On Friday night’s result…

“It was definitely the heartbreaker of all heartbreakers. We definitely had the doubles point on our racquets and we won five first sets in singles. At multiple points it looked like we might have a chance to run away with the match. I give credit to Oklahoma. They were able to pull out multiple 4-3 victories this season and they did so again tonight.”

On the team’s accomplishments in 2022…

“I am so proud of our team. It was such an amazing season. We went undefeated at home, undefeated on the road and undefeated in matches played outdoors. Our only two losses of the season were 4-3 matches indoors and we were playing for a national title on both occasions. It is definitely hard to take knowing that it’s over, but it was an absolutely amazing year. I know we made a lot of Aggies out there proud. The good news is that we will be back. This was only the beginning of something special here in Aggieland.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

#7 Texas A&M 3, #2 Oklahoma 4

NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships – National Quarterfinals

Atkins Tennis Center – Champaign, Illinois

SINGLES

1. #10 Layne Sleeth (OU) def. #8 Carson Branstine (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

2. #53 Carmen Corley (OU) def. #24 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

3. #74 Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. #97 Ivana Corley (OU) 6-2, 6-1

4. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Dana Guzman (OU) 6-4, 6-2

5. Gianna Pielet (TAMU) def. Alexandra Pisareva (OU) 6-2, 6-3

6. Emma Staker (OU) def. Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

DOUBLES

1. #10 Carmen Corley / Ivana Corley (OU) def. #6 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 6-3

2. #47 Carson Branstine / Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. Alexandra Pisareva / Layne Sleeth (OU) 6-3

3. Dana Guzman / Emma Staker (OU) def. Renee McBryde / Gianna Pielet (TAMU) 7-5

Order of Finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (3,4,1,5,2,6)