No. 7 Texas A&M Women’s Basketball picked up another big ‘W’ Sunday, edging No. 16 Arkansas, 69-67.

Jordan Nixon provided the heroics, laying in the game-winner with 8.4 seconds remaining.

Kayla Wells scored a season-high 21 points for the Aggies, who improve to 18-1 overall and 9-1 in SEC play.

To hear from head coach Gary Blair, tune in to the “Gary Blair Coach’s Show” Monday night at 6 o’clock on 1620/94.5 WTAW & radioaggieland.com.