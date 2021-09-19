No. 7 Texas A&M Football shuts out New Mexico

Story by Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN- COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Maroon & White defense put on one of their best performances since 2001 as the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies dominated the New Mexico Lobos, 34-0, at Kyle Field on Saturday afternoon.

The win marked A&M’s 11th consecutive victory, tied for second longest active win streak in the FBS and most consecutive wins for the Aggies since the 1992 season (12).

The Aggie defense stymied New Mexico, limiting the Lobos to 122 yards of total offense, the fewest A&M has surrendered since 2001. UNM’s 33 passing yards is the lowest Ol’ Sarge’s charges allowed since 2017. New Mexico’s offense trekked into A&M territory on just two occasions, including their last drive of the game, with the Lobos only able to get as close as the 37 yard line midway through the third quarter.

Texas A&M’s defense logged 11.0 tackles-for-loss, including 4.0 sacks. Edgerrin Cooper snatched his first career interception and Aaron Hansford made a career-high 2.0 tackles-for-loss, along with a sack and a pass breakup. DeMarvin Leal and Micheal Clemson each tallied a career-best 1.5 sacks. Tyree Johnson registered his first sack of the season.

New Mexico began the opening drive with a three-and-out, and the Aggies answered immediately, putting together a three-play, 43-yard drive that was capped off by a Zach Calzada 26-yard touchdown pass to Devon Achane.

On the following drive, Demond Demas hauled in his first career reception on a 70-yard bomb from Calzada and ran into the end zone untouched. Demas’ score is the first of his career and the longest TD reception since Oct. 28, 2017 when Camron Buckley hauled in a 70-yard pass and took it for six. Demas led all wideouts with 100 receiving yards off two catches, including a 70-yard TD reception.

The A&M offense continued its scoring effort, putting together a 13-play, 60 yard drive that was capped off by an Isaiah Spiller 5-yard touchdown run. Seth Small extended the Aggies’ lead to 24-0 and closed out the scoring for the half after booting a 35-yarder through the uprights.

Moose Muhammad III caught a SportsCenter-worthy one-handed catch for his first career touchdown late in the third quarter. Muhammad finished with three receptions for 24 yards.

Calzada scattered the ball to seven different Aggies, finishing the day 19-of-33 passing for 275 yards and three scores in his first career start. Blake Bost saw action for the first time at quarterback this season late in the fourth.

Spiller rushed for the 12th 100-yard game of his career with 117 yards on 15 carries. Achane added 112 all-purpose yards.

Small accounted for 10 points in the game, upping his career total to 299 to gain sole possession of fifth highest scorer in A&M history.