No. 7 Texas A&M Baseball Hosts Prairie View A&M

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The No. 7 Texas A&M baseball team returns to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park for the start of an eight-game homestand beginning with a midweek battle against Prairie View A&M (11-10) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Aggies (18-2) then jump back into SEC play with a three-game set against No. 21 Mississippi State (15-6) starting Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Three of the four contests will be broadcast on SEC Network+, while Thursday’s game will air on ESPNU. Wednesday and Friday’s games can be heard locally on SportsRadio 1150 AM/93.7 The Zone. The remaining games will air on WTAW 1620AM/94.5 FM. Fans can also follow along with the contests on X, @AggieBaseball.

Wednesday’s midweek battle against the Panthers marks the 15th meeting all-time between the two clubs. The Maroon & White are a perfect 14-0 in the series.

The Aggies and Bulldogs will meet for the 46th time in Thursday’s series opener. Texas A&M holds a slim 24-21 edge in the series and has won five of the last six meetings.

The Aggies entered the week as a unanimous Top 10 team, ranking as high as No. 6 in both the USA Today and NCBWA polls. In both the D1Baseball and Perfect Game polls, Texas A&M checked in at No. 7, while Baseball America ranked the Maroon & White at No. 10.

The Texas A&M pitching staff continues to thrive in 2024, ranking first nationally in shutouts (6), second in ERA (2.65), second in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.23), third in WHIP (1.09), fourth in strikeouts per nine (12.5), eighth in walks allowed per nine (2.97) and ninth in hits allowed per nine (6.87).

On the offensive end, the Aggies rank first among the nation in walks (159), sixth in on-base percentage (.453), 14th in home runs (38) and 18th in home runs per game (1.90). In the field, Texas A&M sits eighth nationally in fielding percentage with a .984 mark.

PROMOTIONS AT THE BALLPARK

THURSDAY: Bubble blasters will be available at the Plaza Entry for the first 1,000 fans. There will also be a pregame flyover for Thursday’s SEC Home Opener.

SATURDAY: Following the finale with the Bulldogs, kids 12-and-under will be able to run the bases and get autographs.

BLUE BELL PARK A TO Z

For a comprehensive look at the gameday experience (tickets, parking, tailgating, etc.) at Blue Bell Park, visit our A to Z guide.