No. 4 A&M Baseball Wins 11th Straight

Credit to Kyle Stafford | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

ARLINGTON – The No. 4 ranked Texas A&M baseball team capped off an undefeated weekend at the Kubota College Baseball Series with a 10-5 victory over Arizona State (5-6) Sunday afternoon from Globe Life Field.

With the win, the Aggies are off to an 11-0 start for the first time since 2015 and the eighth time in program history.

Zane Badmaev picked up the win in relief for the Maroon & White, allowing one run over 1.1 innings of work. Starter Justin Lamkin earned a no-decision after working four innings of one-run baseball to go along with five strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, Brad Rudis and Shane Sdao registered scoreless outings.

Hank Bard and Ted Burton registered multi-hit performances for Texas A&M as the duo both finished 2-for-3 at the dish. Bard also plated three RBI on the day. Junior Braden Montgomery continued to stay hot at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a grand slam and two walks.

Following three consecutive walks in the opening frame, Bard put the Aggies in front, 3-0, with a bases-clearing double that just skipped over the third base bag.

In the second, the Maroon & White once again loaded the bases on three walks to bring up the red-hot Montgomery. The junior broke the game open with a mammoth grand slam that traveled 443 feet into the concourse level on the second deck. The long ball marked his fifth of the season and second on the weekend.

Ol’ Sarges’ charges put another crooked number on the board in the third as three more runs came across to score, stretching the advantage to 10-0. Ali Camarillo plated Bard, who reached on a leadoff single, on an RBI fielder’s choice and later came around to score on a two-run infield single by Jace LaViolette.

Arizona State broke through on the scoreboard in the sixth, tacked on a pair of runs in the eighth and added another run in the ninth to make the final 10-5.

Inside the Box Score

Texas A&M registered eight hits and drew 10 walks.

Bard and Burton logged multi-hit performances.

Bard, LaViolette and Montgomery each recorded multi-RBI in the win.

Jack Bell, Burton, LaViolette and Montgomery each drew a game-high tying two walks.

Bell, Camarillo and Montgomery crossed the plate twice on the afternoon.

As a staff, the Aggies struck out 10 Sun Devils.

Peyton Smith made an appearance in relief, allowing three runs.

Notes

Sunday’s contest marked the second of the weekend and third all-time between the two clubs.

With the win, the Maroon & White are 2-1 all-time against the Sun Devils.

Texas A&M logged double-digit walks for the second straight game and fifth time this season.

Montgomery pushed his on-base streak to 39 straight games.

LaViolette has now reached base safely in all 11 games this season.

The sophomore also drew two walks in each game of the Kubota College Baseball Series.

Bell made his first collegiate start in the contest.

Up Next

The Maroon & White travel to Austin to face the No. 8 Texas Longhorns in midweek action Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. from UFCU DischFalk Field.

