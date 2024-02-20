No. 4 A&M Baseball Welcomes UIW for Midweek Contest

Credit to Kyle Stafford | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – Fresh off a dominating Opening Weekend sweep in front of a rowdy 18,396 fans, the No. 4 Texas A&M baseball team (3-0) hosts Incarnate Word (3-0) for a midweek contest Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Tuesday’s contest will be broadcast on SECN+ and can be heard locally on SportsRadio 1150 AM/93.7 The Zone. Fans can also follow along with the series through live stats or on X, @AggieBaseball.

The Aggies, who jumped three spots in the latest Perfect Game Top 25 Poll to No. 4, are off to their third consecutive 3-0 start after outscoring McNeese 31-1 on Opening Weekend. Under new pitching coach Max Weiner, the Maroon & White staff allowed only one run through the first three games, which matched the 1918 team for the fewest in program history. The two shutouts also marked the most on Opening Weekend since 2012.

Unanimous Preseason All-American Jace LaViolette led the offensive attack for Texas A&M as the sophomore belted three home runs and plated nine RBI. The Katy, Texas, native’s three home runs on Opening Weekend were the most by an Aggie since at least 2000. Redshirt freshman Blake Binderup and newcomers Ali Camarillo and Hayden Schott were the only hitters to record a hit in all three games over the weekend.

Tuesday’s midweek marks the eighth meeting all-time between the Maroon & White and Cardinals. Texas A&M holds a 6-1 edge all-time and has won three straight in the series, including last season’s meeting, 13-5. All seven contests have been played at Blue Bell Park.

Following Opening Weekend, Ol’ Sarge’s charges lead the country in ERA (0.36) and shutouts. The Maroon & White also rank fifth in WHIP (0.80), eighth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.00) and eighth in walks (31).

PROMOTIONS AT THE BALLPARK

Tuesday is Texas A&M Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day at Blue Bell Park.

BLUE BELL PARK A TO Z

For a comprehensive look at the gameday experience (tickets, parking, tailgating, etc.) at Blue Bell Park, visit our A to Z guide.