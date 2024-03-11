No 4. A&M Baseball Sweeps Rhode Island in Thriller

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – Hayden Schott delivered a walk-off single in the 10th as the No. 4 Texas A&M baseball team remained undefeated with a 12-11 victory over Rhode Island (2-10) Sunday afternoon from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

With the win, the Aggies secured their third consecutive sweep and improved to 16-0 for the fourth time in program history.

Trailing 11-9 heading into the ninth, Jace LaViolette drew a hit-by-pitch with one-out and advanced to third on a Braden Montgomery double down the line in right. The sophomore came around to score on an RBI groundout from Schott to trim the deficit to one. In a pinch-hit situation, freshman Caden Sorrell followed back-to-back walks by Ted Burton and Jackson Appel with one of his own to tie the game at 11-11 and send it to extras.

In the 10th, Gavin Grahovac reached on a hit-by-pitch and later advanced to second on a Montgomery walk before scoring the winning run on a Schott RBI single to right center.

Evan Aschenbeck picked up his second win of the season in relief, striking out three in a scoreless 10th. Starter Justin Lamkin earned a no-decision after delivering 5.2 innings of one-run baseball to go along with a career-high 11 punchouts. As a staff, Texas A&M matched their season-high in strikeouts for the second straight game, racking up 17 in the win.

Schott led all players with a four-hit afternoon at the dish to go along with a pair of RBI. Burton logged his fifth multi-hit game of the season, finishing 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a walk. Ali Camarillo, Kaeden Kent and Montgomery also logged multi-hit performances for the Aggies, each going 2-for-5 on the afternoon.

Montgomery opened the scoring for the third straight game in the first, ripping an RBI single up the middle to score Grahovac, who reached on a leadoff walk.

In the third, Burton added to the lead with an RBI double down the left field line and later came around to score on an Appel RBI infield single as the lead grew to 3-0.

The Maroon & White put another crooked number on the board in the fourth, plating three runs to stretch the lead to 6-0. Camarillo scored the first run of the frame on a wild pitch, while Burton logged an infield RBI single and Appel drew an RBI hit-by-pitch.

Following an RBI groundout from Grahovac in the bottom half of the fifth, the Rams broke through on the scoreboard in the sixth with a pair of home runs to trim the lead to 7-3. The runs marked the first of the weekend for Rhode Island, snapping a 24-inning scoreless streak for the Aggies.

In the seventh, the Rams exploded for eight runs to take their first lead of the weekend, 11-8. In the frame, a pair of defensive errors by the Maroon & White aided the Rhode Island rally.

The Aggies got a run back in the bottom half of the frame as LaViolette drew an RBI bases-loaded walk but were unable to capitalize further stranding three.

In the eighth, Burton cut the deficit to two, 11-9, with a solo blast to left on a 2-1 count. The long ball marked the third of the season for the senior.

Inside the Box Score

Texas A&M racked up 15 hits and drew 12 walks on the afternoon.

Five Aggies logged a multi-hit performance.

Grahovac drew a season-high three walks in the win.

LaViolette logged multiple walks for the third straight game.

Montgomery scored a game-best three times.

As a staff, the Maroon & White recorded 17 strikeouts for the second consecutive game.

Five of the 11 runs were earned by the Aggies on the day.

Josh Stewart logged his sixth scoreless appearance of the season, striking out two over 1.2 innings of work.

Brock Peery, Luke Jackson, Shane Sdao and Weston Moss also made appearances out of the bullpen for the Aggies.

Notes

With the win, Texas A&M is now 6-0 all-time against Rhode Island.

The Maroon & White are 16-0 for the first time since 2015 and fourth time in program history.

Schott’s walk-off hit marked the first for the Aggies since 2022.

Montgomery pushed his on-base streak to 44 consecutive games.

LaViolette has now reached base safely in all 16 games this season.

Texas A&M’s pitching staff totaled 48 strikeouts on the weekend.

Up Next

The Aggies conclude their five-game homestand with a midweek matchup against Sam Houston Tuesday at 6 p.m. from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.