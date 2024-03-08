No. 4 A&M Baseball Hosts Rhode Island for Three-Game Set

News Release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The No. 4 Texas A&M baseball team looks to continue its winning ways as they host Rhode Island for a three-game set starting Friday night at 6 p.m. from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies are off to a 13-0 start for the first time since 2015 and the seventh time in program history. Texas A&M is also one of four remaining undefeated teams in Division I.

All three contests will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and can be heard locally on SportsRadio 1150 AM/93.7 The Zone. Fans can also follow along with the series on X, @AggieBaseball.

Friday’s series opener marks the fourth meeting all-time between the Maroon & White and Rams. Ol’ Sarge’s charges lead the all-time series 3-0 after sweeping the lone three-game set between the two clubs back in 2018.

The Aggies continue to be a consensus Top 10 team among the national polls, ranking as high as No. 4 in Perfect Game’s Top 25. On Monday, Texas A&M moved to No. 6 in both the USA Today Coaches and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association polls.

Braden Montgomery and Jace LaViolette have been one of the best duos in all of college baseball throughout the first 13 games, combining for 13 home runs and 47 RBI. The duo’s 47 RBI mark the second most among a pair of teammates nationally. Montgomery’s 26 RBI currently lead the SEC and rank second nationally.

The Maroon & White pitching staff continues to thrive in 2024, allowing their fewest runs through the first 13 games since 2011. At the national level, the Aggies rank first in ERA (1.62), second in shutouts (4), second in WHIP (0.96), third in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.50), seventh in walks allowed per nine innings (2.76), seventh in hits allowed per nine innings (5.92) and eighth in strikeouts per nine innings (12.4). Lefty Ryan Prager is one of nine qualified players that have yet to allow a run this season and his three wins rank fourth nationally. The redshirt sophomore has also struck out 27 batters, which is the fourth-most among the SEC.

On the offensive end, Ol’ Sarge’s charges sit third in walks (108), seventh in on-base percentage (.468), ninth in home runs (26), 10th in runs scored (132), 16th in home runs per game (2.00), 16th in scoring (10.2) and 18th in slugging percentage (.583).

PROMOTIONS AT THE BALLPARK

SATURDAY: Saturday marks the 50-year celebration of the 1974 Texas A&M baseball team.

SUNDAY: It’ll be Sunday Funday for the finale against the Rams with kids 12-and-under able to run the bases and get autographs following the conclusion of the game. Junior Aggie Club members can claim a FREE ticket to the game & purchase additional tickets at a discounted price. Fans can also purchase one full-price adult ticket and bring up to four (4) kids for free.