No. 4 A&M Baseball Gets Home Win Over Lamar

Credit to Kyle Stafford | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The No. 4 Texas A&M baseball team (8-0) concluded its eight-game homestand with a 13-2 run-rule victory in seven innings over Lamar (5-3) in midweek action Tuesday night from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Jace LaViolette led the offensive charge with a 3-for-4 performance at the dish to go along with a home run and three RBI. Jackson Appel and Ted Burton also went deep for the Maroon & White and registered three and two RBI, respectively.

In relief, Weston Moss picked up his first collegiate win after tossing a scoreless frame. Starter Chris Cortez earned a no-decision after allowing two runs over four innings of work. The junior also struck out six Cardinals on the night. In the ninth, Braden Montgomery made his Maroon & White debut on the bump and tossed a scoreless frame to go along with a strikeout.

The Aggies struck first in the opening frame as LaViolette crossed the plate on a wild pitch after reaching on a one-out double and advancing to third on a balk.

In the second, Burton belted a solo home run off the light pole in left field to push the lead to 2-0. The senior’s second homer of the season left the bat at 102 mph and traveled 411 feet.

After the Cardinals plated two in the top half of the third to even the score, LaViolette broke the tie in the bottom half of the frame with a sky-high solo home run to right. The sophomore’s sixth homer of the year left the bat at 108 mph and registered a launch angle of 52 degrees.

Following a Hayden Schott walk and a Burton double, Appel added to the lead in the third with a three-run blast to the train tracks in right center. The home run marked the first of the senior’s Aggie career and traveled 445 feet.

In the fourth, the advantage grew to 7-2 after Ali Camarillo reached on a leadoff double and later came around to score on a Gavin Grahovac RBI single. The RBI marked the 10th of the season for the freshman.

The Texas A&M offense continued to pour it on in the fifth as six runs came across to score to make the final tally 13-2. In the frame, Burton, Kaeden Kent, Grahovac, LaViolette and Schott each registered an RBI.

Inside the Box Score

Texas A&M logged 14 hits on the night and drew five walks.

The Maroon & White totaled seven extra-base hits in the win.

Appel, Burton, Grahovac and LaViolette each registered multi-hit performances.

The four Aggies also registered multiple RBI in the win.

LaViolette scored a game-best three runs.

Montgomery and Schott each drew a game-high tying two walks.

On the mound, the Aggies totaled eight strikeouts.

Jason Bodin made his collegiate debut in the win.

Luke Jackson recorded a strikeout in a scoreless appearance.

Notes

Tuesday’s matchup marked the 45th meeting all-time between the two programs.

With the win, the Maroon & White improved to 37-8 all-time against the Cardinals.

With the victory, the Aggies are 8-0 for the first time since 2020 and the 21st time in program history.

Texas A&M’s 18 home runs are the most in program history through the first eight games since at least 2000.

Montgomery has now reached base safely in 36 consecutive games.

LaViolette, Montgomery and Schott have reached base safely in all eight games.

LaViolette’s multi-hit game marked his team-best fifth of the year.

The junior also registered multiple RBI for a team-high fifth time this season.

Up Next

The Maroon & White travel to Arlington March 1-3 for the College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. The Aggies open the weekend against Arizona State Friday at 6 p.m.